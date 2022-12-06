Family mourns siblings killed in West Valley City car crash

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — West Valley City Police have identified the two people who died in a car crash over the weekend.

The two victims were siblings, 32-year-old Bebs Tisha Lee Valencia and 40-year-old Myron Marcello Singer.

The siblings were driving on 2700 South toward 3200 West when their car ran into the back of a parked box truck.

Valencia died at the scene. Medics rushed Singer to the hospital where he later died.

“My heart breaks every time I think about how hard this is for my aunt,” said their cousin, Michele Gofforth. “I can’t even imagine just one child. It’s two. At one time.”

Investigators are looking into whether speed or alcohol were possible factors.

Both victims are parents.

“It was just constant laughing, talking, joking. We would be like, ‘This is crazy, you know?’ Because they just got each other,” said their sister, Marcella Halcomb.

The family grew up on the Navajo Reservation in Arizona. They hope that’s where they can lay them to rest.

Gofforth started a fundraiser to help cover funeral costs. Donations can be made via Cash App to $Gofforth or through Zelle account michele.gofforth@gmail.com.