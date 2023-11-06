Family of 9 displaced after house fire in Bountiful

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Fire crews responded to a house fire in Bountiful Saturday night, and a family of nine who lived there is now displaced.

The fire at a home on Summerwood Drive on the east bench was first reported around 9 p.m., according to South Davis Metro Fire. It was put out around 1 a.m. by the South Davis and Kaysville fire departments.

There is not yet an estimate on the damage, and the cause is still under investigation. Officials said the flames were as high as 15 feet when they arrived. The flames were coming from the roof, and firefighters managed to contain it mostly to the top story.

The fire department is asking anyone who has video of the first 30 minutes of the fire to email it to them at fireplans@sdmetrofire.org.

The residents were all able to evacuate safely, but are now displaced. There were nine people in the family.