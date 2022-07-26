Family of Davis County inmate who died in jail awarded over $10 million

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — A jury awarded the family of a woman who died while an inmate in the Davis County Jail over $10 million.

Heather Miller was 28 years old when she fell from the top bunk inside the jail and ruptured her spleen on Dec. 21, 2016. The lawsuit filed by Miller's family against Davis County in the U.S. District Court for Utah claimed she "slowly bled to death without receiving proper medical assessment or monitoring."

Miller had been in jail for less than two days on misdemeanor complaints of possessing drug paraphernalia and heroin when she fell out of the top bunk during an evening head count, according to an article from the Salt Lake Tribune.

Although Miller was immediately in severe pain and couldn’t walk, jail medical staff never attempted to treat her or check her vital signs, reported the Tribune, which also detailed how Miller waited nearly three hours for emergency medics to arrive.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Her family sued, alleging that Miller's constitutional rights were violated by the jail's nurse because medical care was denied or delayed, and a jury agreed in announcing its verdict.

The jury also found that Davis County violated her constitutional rights by not training the jail's nurses properly and not having nurse protocols in violation of national standards and the Davis County Jail's policy manual.