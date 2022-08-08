Family of Gabby Petito to file lawsuit against Moab Police Department, claiming 'wrongful death'

MOAB, Utah — The parents of Gabby Petito will file a lawsuit against the Moab City Police Department, claiming if officers had been properly trained, Gabby would still be alive.



Petito's body was found in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. An autopsy revealed Gabby's cause of death to be strangulation.

In a suicide letter written by Brian Laundrie, Gabby's boyfriend at the time, he claimed responsibility for her death.

During the summer of 2021, Petito posted photos in Zion National Park, Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands, Moab and Ogden.

Petito and Laundrie's interaction with the Moab Police Department has come under scrutiny after body camera footage was released.

An officer pulled the couple's van over after a 911 call was received about a possible assault.

A review of the incident showed officers determined Petito was the aggressor and instead of following Utah law, which states police shall cite or arrest aggressors, officers just separated the couple for the night.

Now, the family of Gabby Petito is seeking $50 million in a wrongful death lawsuit against the Moab Police Department.

Attorneys say the incident with Petito and Laundrie in Moab showed an "institutional failure."

"While the full evidence has not yet been made public, when it is released, it will clearly show that if officers had been properly trained and followed the law, Gabby would still be alive today," James McConkie, an attorney for the family said in a press release.

The family also claims that Gabby showed classic signs of an abused partner, which officers ignored.

"The cut to Gabby's face was much more serious than may have been apparent in the body cam footage," attorneys stated in a press release in part. "When asked about her fight with Brian, Gabby displayed the classic hallmarks of an abused partner, attempting to take blame for the fight because she had hit Brian first and that she did not want to be separated from him. Whether for lack of training or refusal to follow their training, the officers did not press further."

In a press release the family explained that by filing the lawsuit, they believe they're holding governmental institutions accountable in order to protect future domestic abuse victims.

In March, the Petito family filed a lawsuit against the parents of Brian Laundrie, accusing his family of knowing their son murdered Gabby and claiming they were helping him leave the country.