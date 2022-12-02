Family of jogger killed in Provo looking for closure as suspect remains at large

PROVO, Utah — Family and friends of a woman killed during a hit-and-run incident while jogging are still dealing with her loss.

Isabelle Parr's body was found in the road near 850 West 800 North on Thursday evening, with police saying the 21-year-old was struck and killed by a driver who fled the scene.

While officials continue to search for the suspect, family members reflect on memories they have of Parr.

“Her favorite flower was a sunflower and it kind of just perfectly encapsulates who she was,” said Parr's cousin, Lizzy Bettinson.

Bettinson described her cousin, who was going to celebrate a birthday in a few weeks, as someone who radiated happiness.

“She was just so great,” she said, “Always wanting to help other people. And she just really wanted to make a difference.”

Friday morning, less than 24 hours after he cousin's death, Bettinson returned to the Provo River Trail near where Parr was hit to lay down yellow flowers. She said the family is asking for the community’s help in finding who did this so Parr's loved ones can hopefully get some sort of closure.

“Right now, we don’t know anything," said Bettinson. "If you know anything, let anybody know, just so we can kind of figure out who did it, what happened.

“The hardest part is not knowing, just not knowing what happened, what went wrong."

Anyone with information on Parr's death is asked to contact the Provo Police Department.