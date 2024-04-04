Family of man who dragged security officer calls guard, others heroes

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — The family of a man accused of stealing a car and dragging a security officer who was trying to stop him is urging for more mental health awareness.

Devin Myers' family says they’re devastated about what happened Sunday as they try to get him that the help he needs. The family says Devin was at work Thursday and things appeared normal, but that his condition changed over Easter weekend.

Drake Myers, Devin’s brother, says he started experiencing symptoms of psychosis, leading to a crisis team being sent Devin’s house Saturday before the family took him to a hospital.

According to Drake, his brother was given a pink slip by the crisis team and was allowed to go home. When Devin stayed the night with Drake, things did not get better, so family took him Sunday to the University of Utah Health Center in South Jordan.

Court documents say Devin became agitated and physical while resisting hospital staff and security, then ran out of the hospital and on to the road. Myers allegedly got into a truck that was left running in a convenience store parking lot.

When a hospital security officer tried to stop Myers, he left the parking lot in the truck, dragging and seriously injuring the guard. According to the South Jordan police, the security officer remains in intensive care sedated with a breathing and chest tube.

Myers faces multiple charges including aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated assault.

Devin’s family says they did everything they could to get him help before the incident.

“We know the crimes are serious, but that wasn’t him that wasn’t even him doing that, he doesn’t even know, he doesn’t know anything that happened," Drake claimed.

“As a family, we have a lot of guilt," said Devin's mother, Mary, "because you’re second guessing yourself. 'Well, if we hadn’t take him to the hospital would all of this have happened? Would he be facing these charges? Would that security officer have gotten hurt?”

The Myers' are calling the security officer and the others impacted during the incident heroes for what they did to stop Devin, and say they are praying for everyone who was involved.

