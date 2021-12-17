Family of missing Snow College student speaks out, desperate to find daughter

EPHRAIM, Utah — The family of missing Snow College student Madelyn Allen is asking for the public’s help in finding her. It’s now been over 72 hours since she was last seen and investigators still don’t know where she could be.

Her father, Jonathan Allen, said their family is “devastated” and “desperate to find her.” He believes Maddie is facing a mental health crisis.

“At her birth, she experienced a brain bleed and had a number of issues at that time and since then, she’s face a myriad of challenges, including disability as well as mental and emotional difficulties,” he said.

Snow College Public Safety thinks this is an isolated incident and that other students are not in danger. Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies like the FBI are assisting with this case.

Read - Search continues for missing Snow College student in Ephraim

Chief of Police Derek Walk said they’re doing everything they can to find Maddie and that they’re following all leads and tips.

Madelyn was last seen by security cameras Monday night at 9:22 p.m., leaving her dorm, Snow Hall. She was carrying a plastic bag and wearing a light jacket and skirt.

Snow College

A disappearance like this has never happened before at Snow College. The Allen family is pleading with the public to keep an eye out for Maddie.

“We see you and we love you beyond our ability to express,” said Allen. “We’re here for you. We’re anxious for you to come home and be with us for Christmas.”

If you have any information regarding Maddie’s whereabouts, call Sanpete County Dispatch at 435-835-2345.