Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Family of slain WVC man offer reward for arrest of 'person of interest' in connection with murder

items.[0].image.alt
FOX 13 file photo
WVC person of interest Noel Munoz Lopez
Posted at 12:24 PM, Oct 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-21 15:42:54-04

WEST VALLEY CITY — Family members of an 82 year-old man gunned down in West Valley City are offering an additional $2,000 in reward money to match the $2,000 offered by United States Marshals Service for information leading to the capture of Noel Munoz Lopez, a "person of interest" connected to the murder.

According to West Valley City police, Mr. Lopez is wanted for violating his parole as well as his possible connection to the homicide of 82-year-old Farrell Bartschi which occurred October 4 in the area of 3800 South 4200 West.

"Of course we want justice for our father, grandfather, and uncle, but we also want him caught so he can't do this to anyone else's family," said Kimberlie Dixon.

READ: 'Person of interest' identified in West Valley City homocide

Mr. Lopez is 5’9”, 210 pounds, and bald with a black beard and mustache. Tips regarding Mr. Lopez should be made to the West Valley City Police Department tip line 801-965-5200.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere