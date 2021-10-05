'Person of interest' identified in West Valley City homicide

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police have identified a man as a person of interest in the shooting death of an 82-year-old man in West Valley City early Monday.

READ: Suspect arrested in West Jordan teen shooting

Noel Munoz Lopez, 34, was determined to be in the area of 3800 South 4200 West around 7 a.m. when officers found Farrell Bartschi unresponsive and lying on the ground. Despite lifesaving efforts by medics, Bartschi was declared dead at the scene.

After interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence, officials learned Lopez has an association with the owners of the home where the shooting occurred.

It's not known what led to the shooting, but police say Bartschi "has no known association with the people who live inside the home, nor any association with Mr. Lopez."

READ: Police looking for suspects in multiple Park City vehicle thefts, burglaries

Bartschi did live in the area near the home, but Lopez is from Kearns.

Lopez is listed at 5’9” and 210 pounds, bald with a black beard and mustache.

Anyone with information on Lopez is asked to contact the West Valley City Police Department at 801-840-4000.