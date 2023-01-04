Family of toddler who nearly drowned in hotel pool thankful for rescuers

SALT LAKE CITY — A toddler almost drowned at a hotel in downtown Salt Lake City on Monday, but his family says he is getting better.

The 2-year-old boy's grandparents, Cheryl and Jayson Lower, said they feel “blessed and grateful.” The family is coping with what could have been a tragedy.

“It’s been a tough 18 hours, but it’s good,” Jayson said. “He’s a fighter.”

Little Dawson’s grandparents said he is stable, but not out of the woods yet.

“He’s intubated, but he’s doing very well considering what should have happened. It’s a miracle he’s still with us,” said Jayson. “He was unconscious about a minute and a half, so he was in the water for a little longer than that. We’re grateful for the miracles.”

Dawson’s family was at the Little America Hotel on Monday. They were getting ready to leave around 6:30 p.m. when the accident happened.

“The little one just got away from them, is not scared of things, and just jumped into the water. It all happened very quickly,” said Jayson.

The Lowers said two teenagers pulled Dawson out of the water, did CPR and helped save his life.

“They were just there, they were swimming, and they were at the right place at the right time," Jayson said.

More people then came to help with the rescue.

“The Little America staff was there two minutes later and they went to work, and the paramedics came. We thought what we were coming to a tragedy turned into a series of miracles,” said Jayson.

They are thankful to see the goodness around them, and for the love from the community during this difficult time.

“We are so grateful to not only those we will never meet, but to all the prayers that have gone out to our family and to all the staff and doctors at Primary Children’s,” said Jayson. “Thank you, and we’re grateful — thank you to everyone”

Jayson and Cheryl say they would like to meet the bystanders who stepped in to save Dawson before first responders were on scene to thank them for rescuing their boy.