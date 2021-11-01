Family of Utah teen hit in crosswalk while trick-or-treating asking for a miracle

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A Taylorsville family is praying for a miracle after a 13-year-old boy was hit by a car while trick-or-treating.

Jacob Finch, the father of Karl Finch, tells FOX 13 Karl was with a group of friends and his younger brother when he was hit while in a crosswalk Saturday night.

The boy was flown to Primary Children’s Hospital where he underwent surgery to remove a portion of his skull to reduce swelling on his brain.

Jacob says the swelling on Karl’s brain has continued and it may take a miracle for him to recover.

The Finch family is asking everyone who sees Karl’s story to say a prayer for the teen.

Jacob described Karl as an inquisitive, straight-A student who loves baseball, his family and playing the piano.

The boy turned 13-years-old last week.

He is also fluent in Chinese and has dreams of serving a mission in China.

Taylorsville police say the accident happened around 7 o’clock on Saturday evening while the boys were crossing 2700 West and Matterhorn Drive.

It is unclear why the driver failed to stop for the boys who had the right of way while in the crosswalk.

“Pedestrians have the right of way, especially in a crosswalk,” said Taylorsville Police Sgt. Ryan Carver.

Another boy suffered critical injuries in the crash. Police say his condition has stabilized and he is expected to recover.

GoFundMe accounts have been set up for the families of the two victims.

Fundraiser by April Brede : Help Karl (gofundme.com)

Fundraiser by Shawna Harmon : Spencer Needs Our Help! (gofundme.com)