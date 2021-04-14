Family remembers victim of Ogden shooting, grateful for community support

OGDEN, Utah — The woman killed by her ex-boyfriend in an Ogden grocery store parking lot is remembered as loving, loyal and quick to laugh.

“It’s been really tough,” Frank Mastronardi said, Mindee’s father.

At Mindee Elmore’s family home, flower arrangements from her funeral service line the walls.

“I’m going to miss her,” Mindee’s sister Lesa Martinez said.

On April 3, Mindee was buying food to celebrate Easter at the Smith’s grocery store on Harrison Boulevard when her ex-boyfriend shot and killed her.

Read - Man kills ex-girlfriend then shoots self after hours-long negotiation in Ogden

Police were involved in an hours-long standoff with 34-year-old Seth Gibson who later died after he shot himself.

“It’s very hard. We understand but it’s hard to deal with, you know,” said DeDe Mastronardi, Mindee’s younger sister.

Mindee was one of five close sisters. They say she loved snowmobiling and always had something to say. Mindee loved to laugh.

“It’s every father and mother’s nightmare. Hope it never happens in your lifetime,” said Frank.

“It was very contagious. It would make everyone in the room want to laugh with her and just start smiling,” said DeDe.

Since the shooting, the family has been surrounded by community support, including $15,000 raised through GoFundMe for Mindee’s adult children. Her father wanted to thank those who helped during this difficult time.

“Not enough words can say how we really feel and love all of their help,” said Frank.

“It helps a bit knowing she was so loved,” said DeDe.