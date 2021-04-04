Man shoots ex-girlfriend, then self after hours-long negotiation in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — A man shot himself and is now in critical condition after shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend, according to Ogden Police.

The suspect, whose name was not released, confronted the victim in the parking lot of a Smith's grocery store at 1485 Harrison Blvd. Saturday afternoon.

Around 1:15 p.m., he shot and killed the 41-year-old woman (whose name was also not released) then fled the area, police say.

The man was later located in a front yard a few miles away on the 900 block of Maple Street.

He was armed with a handgun and refused officers' commands to surrender, and a SWAT team was called in. Nearby residents were evacuated from their homes.

Vanessa Diaz | FOX 13 SWAT at the scene of a standoff with a murder suspect in Ogden on Saturday, April 3, 2021

After police attempted to negotiate with him for hours, the man shot himself. He was given immediate medical aid and transported to a local hospital, where he is in critical condition.

Police say there is no further threat to the public.