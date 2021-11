SANDY, Utah — A Sandy family was able to escape their home after it caught fire Tuesday night.

Chief Ryan McConaghie said the fire caused an estimated $250,000 in damage to the home at 9500 South and 170 East. The blaze started in the attic of the home before moving on to the garage.

Officials say parts of the main living area of the house were also damaged, displacing the two parents and a child in the family.

No one was injured and the cause of the fire is now under investigation.