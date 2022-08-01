Family safe, 2 dogs rescued from Murray house fire

MURRAY, Utah — Firefighters rescued two dogs from a house fire in Murray Saturday night.

Murray City Fire Department officials said the fire occurred at a home near 5700 S. Golden Drive.

All of the people in the house were able to get out on their own — but two dogs had to be rescued.

The first dog was rescued while it was still light out, but the second was not found until after sunset, although the exact times were not known. The fire department posted videos of each dog being rescued (seen above), and the family was overjoyed when they were reunited with the second dog.

Officials said the second dog had "buried himself in clothes below a bed."