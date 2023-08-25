Family shares concerns after man dies in Clearfield workplace incident

CLEARFIELD, Utah — A memorial made up of flowers, candles, and photos all to remember the radiant smile of Ivan Marquez is set up in the backyard of his family's Ogden home.

"I remember when I would open up the fridge, he was into boxing so he would come up behind me and just try to cheap shoot me," Ivan's brother, Aldo Marquez, said.

On August 16, Ivan was working on the job at Utility Trailer Manufacturing when the equipment was suspended over him, and other workers fell.

Ivan later died at the hospital due to the head injury he sustained.

"The way some of the equipment is run there I really hope that changes, especially in his area," said Aldo. "I don't think anybody should be working under any kind of suspended load."

The accident that led to Ivan's death was Utility Trailer Manufacturing the fifth accident since 2017.

There was an accident that was settled with a penalty of $2,250 on June 2, 2017.

On February 6, 2019, there was an accident, but no further information was available.

On July 27, 2019, there was an accident with a $5,000 penalty.

On September 23, 2022, there were two citations that together resulted in a $10,000 penalty, which documents show has been contested and the case is not indicated as closed.

Notations indicate the accidents ranged from improper guards on equipment to crashing forklifts or lift trucks.

A statement from the Utah Occupational Safety and Health read in part:

"Utah Occupational Safety and Health (UOSH) takes reports of accidents seriously. When UOSH receives a report of a serious accident, an investigator is assigned, and an investigation commences into whether a violation of a safety or health standard occurred. If a violation is found, a citation will be issued."

Fox 13 News reached out to the company, Utility Trailer Manufacturing, on Tuesday as well as Thursday, but we have not been able to get a response regarding this incident, or the family's safety concerns.

"I myself worked six years there so I know what it's like working there and me, myself, I had a lot of close calls where things would fall on me or I might hit something, so I knew the type of environment that place is," Marquez said.

While Aldo and his family are still processing life without Ivan, they hope to carry on his legacy.

Continuing to be the person he always wanted me to be, and doing the things he would want me to do also help out the community," said Aldo. "Help out friends, family just promote that love."