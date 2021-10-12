Fans react to first Jazz game with vaccine/test requirement

SALT LAKE CITY — Fans of the Utah Jazz are ready for the new season, but anybody coming to Vivint Arena will need more than a ticket to get inside.

Everybody over the age of 12 must show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or show a negative COVID-19 test result before heading through the arena doors.

READ: Vivint Arena to require fans have COVID-19 vaccination or negative test for entry

Fans younger than 12 years old, who are still ineligible to receive the vaccine, are required to wear a mask.

“We want people to get vaccinated,” said team spokesman Frank Zang. “It’s important to us. It’s a public health concern.”

Monday, the team hosted its first preseason game of the season.

Barricades have been set up near the arena doors.

Members of the arena’s security team stood at the entrance to the barricades to verify documentation of fans before they have their tickets scanned.

“We thought there might be a little bit of pushback, but honestly, people really want to come to Jazz games," Zang said. “They want to gather back together.”

The team says the rollout of this new safety protocol has been smooth.

Fans hope it brings some normalcy back to the arena where most games were at limited capacity a year ago as another safety precaution.

This season, the area is at full capacity.

“You can come feeling safe and there are no issues,” said Mackenzie Morris, a fan from Salt Lake City. “We don't have to wear a mask. We love it.”

“Whatever they need to do to keep us safe,” said Zane Johnson, who traveled from Idaho to watch the game. “It doesn’t bug me.”

The team says 100% of its players plus full and part-time employees are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Fans who arrive at the arena without proper documentation are allowed to receive a refund.