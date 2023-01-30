Farmers take extra precautions as extreme wind chill hits Utah

GRANTSVILLE, Utah — The wind chill will dip dangerously low Sunday night in many areas across the state. Animal farmers are used to dealing with freezing temperatures, but they’re still taking extra precautions.

At Ivie Acres Farm in Grantsville, owner Steven Ivie is prepping his animals for a frosty night.

“Every night we come out, break whatever ice there is, fill them back up,” he said.

According to the National Weather Service, a Wind Chill Warning is in effect in Tooele County until Monday at noon, with wind chills as low as 30 below.

It’s winter weather that a normal farm animal can handle with the help of some shelter and hay.

“They all grow extra long hair,” said Ivie. “Even our little miniature horses also grow longer hair.”

Ivie said their days-old goats will sleep in a heated farm or his own home these next few days.

The mobile petting zoo and farm also has exotic animals in need of protection. The baby wallaby and baby kangaroo have their own heat lamp for the day until Ivie brings them into his home for the night.

“Of course, you know, kangaroos like to have a pouch. We take half a sleeping bag, I take it out to him and he just crawls right in. Hang it on a hanger upon the shelf or closet door and he just sleeps there all night long,” explained Ivie.

Even if you don’t have a capybara, kangaroo, or camel to take care of, Ivie recommends that you keep an eye on your pets this week.

“If it’s an animal that’s inside, of course it’s going to come in at night. But if you’re used to animals being outside, then I would recommend making some kind of shelter to protect them from the snow,” he said.