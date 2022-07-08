Farmington issues new parade rules after Kaysville child's death

FARMINGTON, Utah — Following the tragic death of a Kaysville child during a Fourth of July parade, new safety rules have been issued for this weekend's Farmington Festival Days Parade.

The announcement comes days after 8-year-old Macie Hill was killed while participating in the annual Kaysville holiday parade.

One of the biggest changes is that no one is allowed to get on or off a float or entry once the parade has started.

Participants involved in Saturday's festivities in Farmington must now adhere to the following changes in order to keep everyone safe on the parade route:

Participants can't encourage anyone to leave the spectator viewing area or approach any vehicle

Riders on floats must be at least 18 inches from the edge of a float and cannot hang over the edge of any vehicle

Riders may not get on or off a vehicle during the parade

Walkers with floats or vehicles must walk alongside and not in front or back. A distance of 10 feet from the vehicles must be maintained

Performers cannot cause the temporary slow down or stopping of the parade

Candy thrown from floats or vehicles must reach the curb and cannot be thrown from inside a vehicles

Candy cannot be refilled from a vehicle or float, only from an accompanying wagon

Drivers are not allowed to throw any items

One adult must be present for every 10 children on parade entry

Those taking part in the parade are told to be mindful of the flow of the event and keep all gaps closed on the route.