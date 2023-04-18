Fast-moving hail storms surprise many along Wasatch Front

GRANTSVILLE, Utah — Multiple rounds of hail hit much of northern Utah in the early afternoon, catching many residents by surprise.

"I did not wake up this morning thinking there was going to be a hailstorm that came through," said Grantsville resident Debbie Beaman.

All looked peaceful by the afternoon, but hours earlier most areas along the Wasatch Front were being pelted.

"The hail really started coming down there were in really, really, really big pieces," Beaman recalled. "I had a couple pieces in my hand that were well over a quarter-size."

In fact, hail in Grantsville measured up to two inches, marking the largest reported April hailstones in Utah since 1950.

Beaman said Tuesday's storm went just as fast as it came.

"It was maybe 10 mins max, and in that time... there was a good layer of hail out there. It looked like it had just snowed for a hour or two," she said.

The Grantsville resident is no stranger to hail, with a storm several years ago damaging one of her trucks.

Beaman thought she was spared this time around, but that wasn't the case.

"I remember thinking I think all of them are in the garage, and then I'm like, oh, no, the truck, it's not. And so I went outside to check it out and there's definitely some damage on the cover and a little bit of damage on the roof."

Without the typical weather alerts, Beamen said it was hard to be prepared.

"The problem with this one is typically when a severe thunderstorm comes through, you get a warning or an alert and I was pretty surprised there wasn't one that alerted us."