Fatal crash shuts down 10600 South in Sandy

SANDY, Utah — A fatal crash involving several vehicles has closed sections of a major road in Sandy on Friday.

Police have shut down 10600 South in both directions at State Street after the accident.

Witnesses told FOX 13 News that an SUV drove through the intersection at an "accelerated speed" and hit another vehicle with full impact.

"No slowing down, no braking. So tragic," said Julie Workman, a witness who was stopped at the intersection when the accident occurred.

Live video below shows crash scene in Sandy

The driver of the SUV was killed, while others involved in the accident needed bystanders to help get them out of their vehicles.

Sandy police said all north and south traffic will be shut down for several hours as the investigation into the accident continues.

FOX 13 News Police cover accident scene as crews tend to driver involved in Sandy crash

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story