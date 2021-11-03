Watch
Fatal motorcycle accident shuts down parts of I-80

Posted at 5:54 PM, Nov 03, 2021
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A fatal accident has shut down parts of Interstate 80 in Salt Lake County on Wednesday.

The Utah Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist died after being involved in a two-vehicle accident in the westbound lanes of I-80 just east of Saltair. Officials say the rider died at the scene.

Traffic has been shut down in the westbound lanes of the highway at 7200 West.

It's not known if anyone else was injured in the accident.

Drivers in the area are asked to use caution and seek an alternate route.

