Father reacts after remains of son missing for 2+ years found in Utah

GRAND COUNTY, Utah — Timothy “Jordan” Boone mysteriously disappeared in the Moab area in 2021, and his remains were discovered last weekend.

“There's so much grief that we feel, but it does bring closure,” said his father, Tim Boone.

Tim said Jordan was the oldest of four children and what his dad calls the "ringleader of fun" growing up in his American Fork neighborhood.

“He was a wave breaker,” explained Tim. “Imagine there's an ocean that is calm but still… he was the drop that started the wave of fun and happiness and adventure in our neighborhood.”

Jordan was well known for building a five-story tree house at just 11 years old that every kid in the neighborhood had a chance to play in.

“I was in the construction business during this period of time, and when I would pull up with a load of plywood, a couple of them would disappear and all of a sudden it became the tree house,” said Tim. “He loved to use his hands, he loved to build.”

The actor, filmmaker and musician loved nature and his dogs, and would grow up to become a father and an uncle.

“There's no words to describe the love that he had for his child," Tim said. "His daughter and his nieces and nephews... he would show up, their eyes would just light up because they knew they were in for a good time.”

Ultimately, Tim said it was a tragic struggle with mental health that cut Jordan’s life too short.

“The mental illness was the thing that took him,” said Tim. “It led him to the place where he ended up, and you know, it's tough.”

He said while it’s devastating, the recent discovery is a chance to reflect on the joy Jordan brought to his life and others.

“We will as a family get together and remember him. We will take care of his remains. And then after that, we will have a life celebration in the American Fork community. We'll find a place and we'll invite all the people that do love him, which are so many,” said Tim. “He is a gentle loving soul.”