Years after disappearance, remains of missing man identified in Grand County

MOAB, Utah — Nearly two-and-a-half years after Timothy Jordan Boone mysteriously disappeared in the Moab area, remains discovered in Grand County last weekend were properly identified as the missing man.

Boone, who was 36 years old at the time, had gone missing around Aug. 4, 2021 after strange circumstances in which his van broke down in the San Rafael Swell. He and his dog were picked up by someone on an ATV and brought to a Emery County fire station.

Because all of Boone's possessions, including his wallet, were still in his van, police put him up in a Huntington hotel for the night, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. But sometime in the middle of the night or early morning, Boone left the hotel and was last seen at a T-Mobile store in Moab.

The Grand County Sheriff's Office said human bones were discovered Sunday in the Book Cliffs area and retrieved with the help of multiple agencies.

The Utah State Medical Examiner's Office identified the bones as Boone.

According to the sheriff's office, no foul play is suspected in Boone's death.

"We would like to thank everyone involved in bringing closure to the family of Mr. Boone," the sheriff's office wrote.