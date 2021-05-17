Watch
Father, sons found safe after motorcycles run out of gas while off-roading

Posted at 6:03 PM, May 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-16 20:21:33-04

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — A man and his sons were rescued Sunday after their motorcycles ran out of gas and they spent the night in the Utah desert.

The father and his two boys, ages 9 and 11, went on a ride in the Knolls Off-Highway Vehicle Special Recreation Management Area in Tooele County around 6 p.m. Saturday.

According to Tooele County Sheriff Paul Wimmer, their family called for help after the group didn't return that night from what was supposed to be a relatively short and quick ride.

Search and rescue crews first found their motorcycles about 50 miles from their camp, then the man and boys were found Sunday afternoon — safe, but dehydrated.

Officials believe they got lost, ran out of gas, then left the bikes behind and walked back toward camp.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more details become available.

