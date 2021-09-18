Watch
FBI expands search for both Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie

The FBI and Police are now searching for both Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie
Joey Petito
Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie began a cross-country road trip in early July, but Petito has been missing since late August.
Posted at 12:13 PM, Sep 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-18 15:31:15-04

Police announced in a press conference Saturday that they are beginning to search Carlton Reserve within a 200-acre radius using drones, four-wheelers, and k-9's.

Multiple agencies are assisting with the search including 50 officers. The case is not being considered a criminal investigation.

The FBI also announced in a tweet that Teton County Sheriff's Office and Jackson Police are conducting ground surveys in Grand Teton National Park.

FBI and police began to search for Brian Laundrie after his family reported they hadn't seen him since Tuesday, September 14.

The lawyer for the Laundrie made a statement Friday found below.

"Be advised that the whereabouts of Brian Laundrie are currently unknown. The FBI is currently at the Laundrie residence removing property to assist in locating Brian. As of now, the FBI is now looking for both Gabby and Brian."

