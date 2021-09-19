FBI asks for tips from those in area near Grand Teton National Park where Petito, Laundrie were camping

TETON COUNTY, Wyo. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation and local law enforcement agencies looking for Gabby Petito near Grand Teton National Park want to hear from those who may have been camping at the same time as her and her boyfriend last month.

Petito went missing at some point during a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, including stops in both northern and southern Utah. Investigators believe her last known location was in or near GTNP.

READ: Woman says she and her boyfriend picked up Laundrie hitchhiking in Grand Teton NP

The FBI's Denver Field Office, which is in charge of the investigation, said Saturday that they were conducting ground surveys at the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area. This area is in the Bridger-Teton National Forest, just east of the national park's boundaries. The bureau said the camping area will be closed to the public until the surveys are complete.

Investigators are now asking anyone who saw Petito, Laundrie or their vehicle in the camping area (map below) between Aug. 27-30 to call their tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

FBI Denver Field Office

Joey Petito via FOX News The 2012 Ford white converted camper van that Petito and her boyfriend were traveling in.

"While we cannot comment further as to the specifics of this investigation, we will provide updates and request additional assistance from the public when appropriate to do so," the FBI added.

Meanwhile in Florida, Laundrie is also missing. His parents, through their attorney, told police Friday that they hadn't seen him since Tuesday.

Laundrie's parents believe he went to the area of Carlton Preserve, near their hometown of North Port, at some point this past week.

The FBI and local agencies began searching for him in the wildlife reserve Saturday and will continue the search Sunday morning.