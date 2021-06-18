Federal investigators join local efforts to determine cause of Millcreek fire

MILLCREEK, Utah — Federal investigators are now looking into what sparked the massive apartment fire in Millcreek on Wednesday.

However, no one has been able to get a close look at what happened.

Two-100 foot tower cranes were severely damaged. The 9-year-old Pawlikowski twins came by Thursday to get a look at the cranes used to build the now burned apartment complex.

“We are worried it will fall so they’re trying to take it piece by piece apart,” said Hania Pawlikowski said.

Two more cranes were brought in to saw the damaged cranes apart piece by piece.

“This is a very, very unique situation that we are looking at right here,” said Unified Fire Authority Spokesperson Ryan Love.

The cause remains a mystery. Investigators can’t get close the cranes get dissembled. Federal investigators will join the local team of about 40 on Friday. Damage is estimated in the tens of millions of dollars.

“It’s huge. We are looking at a massive building here. Fourteen businesses and a huge apartment complex that were fire weakened. There is a lot of work to be done so there are many, many investigators here,” said Love.

It will take two or three days to bring down the cranes. In the meantime, investigators and firefighters do what they can.

“I know it was pretty hard for them. It was such a big fire,” said Pawlikowski.

Unified Fire Authority is asking for any video of the fire recorded before firefighters arrived. The video can be sent to PIO@unifiedfire.org