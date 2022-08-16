Utah avoids restrictions as feds order water cuts along Colorado River

SALT LAKE CITY — The federal government will mandate water cuts to Arizona, Nevada and Mexico as Lake Powell and Lake Mead continue to decline.

At a news conference on Tuesday, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation announced that for the first time, the Colorado River will operate in a "Tier 2" situation. Water levels are low and predictions are not for much improvement as a result of a changing climate, U.S. Department of Interior officials said.

Work is being done to explore whether Glen Canyon Dam (Lake Powell) and Hoover Dam (Lake Mead) can be modified to release water at levels lower than "deadpool," the amount where it is no longer possible for them to generate electricity.

Arizona and Nevada face water cuts, specifics of which were not announced. Utah and other upper-Colorado River basin states have submitted water conservation plans to the federal government that are currently being negotiated, federal officials said. Tuesday's announcement spared federally mandated cuts to Utah for now.

“We are taking steps to protect the 40 million people who depend on the Colorado River for their lives and livelihoods,” said Camille Touton, commissioner of the Bureau of Reclamation.

