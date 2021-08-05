Watch
FEMA provides additional $3.1 million to Utah for COVID-19 response as Delta variant surges

Posted at 2:55 PM, Aug 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-05 17:02:19-04

SALT LAKE CITY — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has provided $3.1 million in additional funding to the University of Utah hospitals and clinics for COVID-19 response.

The money was made available under a major disaster declaration issued April 4, 2020. FEMA has provided a total of $100.6 million for Utah’s COVID-19 response to date.

  • $1.2 million to rent humidifiers and ventilators to support the increased capacity of COVID-19 positive patients. Additionally, the University purchased personal protective equipment (PPE), medical supplies and equipment,powered air purifying respirators (PAPR), and disinfection supplies. Work in this project was completed from 01/21/2020 through 12/31/2020.
  • $1.9 million to rent humidifiers and ventilators to support the increased capacity of COVID-19 positive patients. Additionally, the University purchased personal protective equipment (PPE), medical supplies, and equipment. Work in this project was completed from 1/1/2021 through 4/30/2021.

This comes as Beaver, Davis, Grand, Salt Lake counties moved to high transmission index for COVID-19 on Thursday. Carbon, San Juan, and Sevier counties moved to moderate transmission index.

