Fence stolen from historic Fisher Mansion in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Caretakers are left heartbroken after a piece of history was stolen from an iconic Salt Lake City home.

Sometime over the weekend, the fence surrounding the Fisher Mansion was removed and stolen, according to the Utah Preservation Society. The Victorian-era fence was made of brass and was embedded in stone blocks outside the home.

FOX 13 News The fence at Fisher Mansion was removed from stone blocks that sit in front of the home

Images from the home at 1206 West 200 South show areas where the fence was removed, with only posts and stone blocks remaining.

"Another piece of the mansion has gone and will never be recovered," said David Amott with the Utah Preservation Society.

The society said it is in the process of filing a police report, but officials doubt there is any surveillance video available to help authorities.

FOX 13 News Damage left behind after fence stolen from Fisher Mansion in Salt Lake City

The Fisher Mansion was built in 1893 for Albert Fisher, the founder of Utah's largest brewery at the time of its construction. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the mansion was designed by architect Richard K.A. Kletting, the same man who designed the Utah State Capitol.

FOX 13 News Portions of the fence surrounding the Fisher Mansion were stolen over the weekend.

Officials closed public access to the mansion in 2020 following the Magna earthquake and has remained boarded up ever since.