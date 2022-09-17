Watch Now
Fight leads to non-fatal shooting in Salt Lake City

Posted at 8:01 PM, Sep 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-16 23:16:20-04

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was shot during a fight in a Salt Lake City neighborhood Friday evening but is expected to survive.

Salt Lake City Police were called to a fight with gunshots reported around 5:30 p.m. near 400 North and 540 West.

There was one victim, a man in his 20s, with a gunshot wound to either his arm or leg. He was treated at the scene and taken to a local hospital in good, stable condition, police said.

SLCPD said the suspects fled the area in a dark-colored sedan.

Police are investigating what happened leading up to the fight and shooting, and working to identify the suspects and determine their relationship to the victim.

