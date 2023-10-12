Final beam placed atop the tallest building in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — The final steel beam was placed atop what will be a 451-foot high-rise in Salt Lake City, making it the tallest building in Utah.

The Astra Tower is located at 89 East 200 South State Street and will house 377 luxury apartments on 41 stories.

In a "topping-out" ceremony, hundreds of construction workers and project leaders gathered with Utah leaders to sign their names on the final steel beam before it was lifted hundreds of feet in the air to the very top of the building.

The ceremonial celebration is over a year in the making as ground was broken for the building in 2022.

Some Utah officials have been supportive of the massive construction project, including Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall and Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson.

“Salt Lake City’s growing skyline is a testament to the excitement and vitality surrounding our urban core right now,” Mendenhall said. “Astra Tower will serve as a hub of activity downtown, creating an opportunity for its residents to enjoy all we have to offer. As it takes its place as the tallest building ever built in Utah, I also believe it’s representative of our bright future ahead.”

“The Astra Tower isn’t just another construction project,” Wilson said. “It's a testament to Jacobsen Construction, Kensington Investment Company, and Salt Lake County’s commitment to driving economic growth, fostering cultural enrichment and designing forward-looking communities.”

Project leaders say the majority of construction crews at the tower are Utah-based, showing their growing capacity for high-rise work, "despite the many logistical complexities of operating on a job site with a tight downtown footprint."

In a recorded message, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox congratulated the construction team for their work.

"Utah continues to be the best place in America to build on a bold vision," Cox said. "Unique achievements like the Astra Tower reflect well on the economic vibrancy of our communities. With the high rise having recently reached its full stature, I want to congratulate the whole project team for literally taking our state to new heights."

Now that the final beam is in place, the work turns towards interior and exterior finishes before hundreds of people move into the units.

The apartment high-rise will be fully complete in 2024.