Ground broken on Utah's tallest building in Salt Lake City

Jacobsen Construction
Rendering of Astra Tower once it's complete in Salt Lake City
Posted at 3:13 PM, Jan 12, 2022
SALT LAKE CITY — A new structure will soon join the downtown Salt Lake City skyline as Utah's tallest building.

Ground was broken Wednesday on Astra Tower, a 40-floor high-rise at 200 S. State St. It is scheduled to be completed in Fall 2024 and will supplant the Wells Fargo Center as the tallest building in the Beehive State.

Consisting of 372 residential apartments, Astra Tower will reach a height of 450 feet when finished. The building will also include an urban park, clubhouse, work lounge and fitness center.

The team behind Astra Tower hopes to achieve LEED Gold certification by building to environmental standards to minimize its carbon footprint.

"It reflects the values of our city," said Salt Lake City Councilmember Ana Valdemoros. "It's so important that we grow our city sustainably and with the kind of foresight that will help preserve the natural beauty and resources that surround us.”

