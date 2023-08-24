Find love and save money with infla-dating

SALT LAKE CITY — Dating isn’t easy and in the current economy, wining and dining a significant other can burn a hole in any pocket very quickly. So what’s the best way to swipe right on saving money?

According to dating website Plenty of Fish, the answer might be infla-dating.

Plenty of Fish defines infla-dating as going on less expensive dates due to inflation and the current economic environment.

"Over the past few years, singles have shifted their approach to dating, largely due to factors tied to the pandemic," says Kate MacLean, resident dating expert at Plenty of Fish. "As we begin to put the pandemic behind us, we're seeing how singles are redefining dating in order to make more real, authentic connections.”

In a survey, the website polled more than 8,000 singles across the country to track what dating trends are most popular.

They found 48% of single millennials & Gen Z have wanted to go on a less expensive, budget-friendly date. Sixty-six percent of those in Gen Z say they are more likely to initiate a date at a restaurant with a happy hour or another cost-saving deal.

“We found that a lot of people are taking their dates outside, whether that’s going for a hike or in this season, people can go to the beach or go to a lake or they can go for a bike ride or any of those things that don’t necessarily cost a lot of money, but are you equally as much fun,” says Eva Gallagher, a dating expert at Plenty of Fish. “For people who are maybe not quite as active, but are still happy to get outside, just going for a walk. I think we all saw quite a bit through post-pandemic people were more eager to get outside and just get some fresh air, so what better way to do that then take someone to your favorite park or explore somewhere new? Go and try to walk somewhere that you’ve never tried or your date has never been before.”

Watch the full interview with Plenty of Fish's Eva Gallagher below: