Hand towel dispenser on fire in school bathroom forces early student dismissal

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah — A student has been identified as starting a fire inside a South Ogden Junior High School bathroom early Monday, forcing an early dismissal from the school.

The incident was reported at approximately 11 a.m., with video showing a small fire in a bathroom as students looked on and filmed it with their phones.

Officials with the South Ogden City Fire Department reported the fire alarm and sprinkler system were triggered by a hand towel dispenser on fire in the North part of the building.

The fire was kept under control by the sprinklers but firefighters had to use a water extinguisher to completely put out the blaze.

Weber School District officials said Tuesday they have identified the student who started the fire and that they may now face criminal charges and disciplinary actions from the school.

Damage to the school was contained to the bathroom, mostly from the sprinkler system being active, officials explained.

School officials informed parents that their students were being dismissed early due to the fire.