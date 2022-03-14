Watch
Fire breaks out at small, private airport in Utah County

Cedar Valley Airport
An old school bus that was converted into a pilot's lounge at the Cedar Valley Airport in Utah County burns on Sunday, March 13, 2022.
Posted at 6:53 PM, Mar 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-13 20:53:48-04

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — A fire broke out at a small Utah County airport Sunday afternoon.

Unified Fire Authority responded to a fire at Cedar Valley Airport, located in Eagle Mountain, around 12:30 p.m. UFA spokesman Ryan Love said crews were able to put the fire out within about 20 minutes.

The blaze was contained to an old school bus at the airport that served as a "pilot's lounge."

The fire's cause is being investigated, but authorities say there was a propane tank next to the bus that could have caused.

The airport said nobody was injured.

