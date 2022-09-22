Fire burning inside Lila Canyon coal mine; no injuries reported

EAST CARBON, Utah — Authorities say the Lila Canyon coal mine in southeastern Utah is currently on fire, but no injuries have been reported.

The Utah Division of Oil, Gas and Mining reports the fire started Tuesday, but they were not notified until Wednesday. All miners in the Emery County mine were safely evacuated.

With the fire still burning, a team with the federal Mine Safety and Health Administration in Colorado has taken charge of the scene and is not allowing anyone inside the mine.

