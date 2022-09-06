Fire burns on hillside in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — Smoke could be seen billowing from a fire burning on a hillside in Ogden on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was burning off Harrison Boulevard just north of 1200 South in the northeast section of the city. Photos and video sent to FOX 13 News

Traffic did not appear to be affected by the fire.

Video below shows flames on Ogden hillside (Courtesy: Hannah Kuusito)

It's not known what sparked the fire or if any homes or structures are in danger.

