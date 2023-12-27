Fire destroys $3.9 million Orem mansion under construction

OREM, Utah — A mansion in Orem that was uninhabited and under construction caught fire Tuesday night, sending flames and a plume of smoke high into the sky that could be seen from miles away.

WATCH: Video captures view of flames destroying Orem home (Melissa Mortensen Johnson)

The fire sparked at 479 East 1450 North in the Old Orchard Estates Subdivision.

The home was listed for sale in November 2023 for $3.89 million. The two-story mansion sat on a 1.23-acre lot and had seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

Seth Swenson, Division Chief with the Orem Fire Department, said the fire spread very quickly.

"About a quarter of the structure had significant fire damage," he explained.

What made firefighting efforts especially difficult was the unfinished nature of the home.

"Because of the unfinished structure that it was, just a lot of wood piles, wood on top of wood that's going to be smoldering through the night," Swenson told FOX 13 News on Tuesday night.

Realtors described the home as "the epitome of luxury living" with an indoor pool, water slide, theater room and a private tennis/pickleball court.

Photos show the amenities amid the construction work.

It took 30 firefighters from Orem, Provo and Pleasant Grove departments to finally extinguish the blaze.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.