Fire destroys cabin in remote area near Park City

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — A remote mountain cabin near Park City was completely destroyed by a fire on Friday.

Wasatch Fire District

The Wasatch Fire District announced Friday around 5 p.m. that it had firefighters working on the blaze. The cabin was in the area of Guardsman Pass and Bonanza Flats, which is located between Park City and Midway.

The fire district gave an update Saturday that the cabin was a total loss.

Wasatch Fire District

The cause of the fire is not yet known but is under investigation, officials said.

The cabin was in a remote area with "very limited access," the fire district said, and members of Wasatch County Search and Rescue transported firefighters to the scene on snowmobiles and side-by-side vehicles.