Fire destroys cabin in remote area near Park City

Wasatch Fire District
Posted at 3:42 PM, Nov 12, 2022
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — A remote mountain cabin near Park City was completely destroyed by a fire on Friday.

The Wasatch Fire District announced Friday around 5 p.m. that it had firefighters working on the blaze. The cabin was in the area of Guardsman Pass and Bonanza Flats, which is located between Park City and Midway.

The fire district gave an update Saturday that the cabin was a total loss.

The cause of the fire is not yet known but is under investigation, officials said.

The cabin was in a remote area with "very limited access," the fire district said, and members of Wasatch County Search and Rescue transported firefighters to the scene on snowmobiles and side-by-side vehicles.

