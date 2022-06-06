Fire destroys several homes at Moab mobile home park

MOAB, Utah — Five homes were destroyed by fire and five more damaged at a Moab mobile home park Sunday.

The fire happened at the Pack Creek Campground at 1529 Murphy Lane.

One public safety employee was transported to the hospital for heat related illnesses. Several others were treated and released for smoke inhalation.

The park was evacuated and remained closed as of Monday morning.

Murphy Lane is back open to traffic.

READ: Pack Creek Fire near Moab burns structures, forces evacuations

The fire started in a mobile home and quickly spread to nearby bushes and other homes.

The exact cause of the fire is still undetermined.

The Grand County Sheriff's office and the State Fire Marshal's office will be doing the investigation into the cause of the fire.

Resources for displaced residents can be found by contacting the victims advocate with the Grand County Sheriff's Office, Nathaniel Clark at 435-260-6013.