Fire on Tooele/Juab County line burning 400 acres

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — A fire on the Tooele and Juab County lines has burned up to 400 acres Friday. Officials say the fire may be human-caused and an investigation is ongoing.

The Goat Springs Fire began in Juan County and has since burned across into Toelle County. Six engines, five single-engine air tankers and one heavy tanker are currently fighting the fire, which is located 19 miles southwest of Vernon, has burned two structures

Great Basin Coordination Center

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 for the latest on this breaking news story