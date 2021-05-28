Watch
Fire on Tooele/Juab County line burning 400 acres

Posted at 3:17 PM, May 28, 2021
TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — A fire on the Tooele and Juab County lines has burned up to 400 acres Friday. Officials say the fire may be human-caused and an investigation is ongoing.

The Goat Springs Fire began in Juan County and has since burned across into Toelle County. Six engines, five single-engine air tankers and one heavy tanker are currently fighting the fire, which is located 19 miles southwest of Vernon, has burned two structures

