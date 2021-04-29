Fire season to begin early in parts of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Unseasonably warm temperatures and dry fuel conditions have led state officials to move up the start of fire season in parts of Utah.

The season will now begin on May 1 in Beaver, Garfield, Iron, Kane and Washington counties. The first date of fire season will remain on June 1 for the rest of the state.

Current drought conditions, along with other factors such as dry soil and low moisture, are providing signs that 2021 will bring an active fire season. Fire crews in the southern part of the state have already conducted field exercises to prepare for upcoming emergencies.

During fire season, limits are placed on open burning on unincorporated state and private land.

It has already been a busy year as fire crews have battled numerous human-caused wildfires in northern Utah. Eight of the 13 wildfires reported through March were caused by target shooting, according to the Bureau of Land Management, while the other five were started by exploding targets.

Fire season normally lasts through October, but was extended to mid-November in 2020.