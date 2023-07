BEAVER COUNTY, Utah — A wildfire has forced a section of Interstate 15 in southern Utah to be shut down to traffic as the flames near the highway.

Watch LIVE below as a wildfire burns near I-15:

All northbound traffic at I-15 at mile marker 121 in Beaver County has been stopped. The location is approximately 10 miles north of the Beaver.

The wildfire is currently 20 acres in size and crew are currently on scene.

It's not known how long it will take before the highway is reopened to traffic.