MIDVALE, Utah — A fire in the Midvale area has put out a large plume of smoke that has gained the attention of many in the Salt Lake Valley.

Brandy Holt

The Sandy Fire Department said they are responding to an incident at 700 West and 8600 South, but provided no other details.

Matisse Lightel



Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story