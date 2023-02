BLUFFDALE, Utah — A transformer fire at a Bluffdale power substation sparked a heavy plume of black smoke that could be seen across the southern Salt Lake Valley on Tuesday.

The fire was spotted just after 11:30 a.m. inside the Rocky Mountain Power substation at 15450 South Redwood Road.

Unified Fire Authority officials said they simply let the fire burn out on its own and did not use any water to extinguish the flames.

It's not yet known what started the fire, but there were no injuries.