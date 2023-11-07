Firearm found in Lehi middle school student's backpack

LEHI, Utah — What started as a rumor at a Lehi middle school led to a student being found with a firearm in their backpack Monday.

Viewpoint Middle School principal Aaron Barth shared details of the incident in an email to parents.

According to Barth, another student reported concerns over a rumor they had heard to the school's office staff. A school resource officer responded to a classroom and removed the student, where a ensuing investigation found the firearm.

"At the time of the report, there was no threat made to other students or to the school," Barth wrote.

The principal said the quick response by police and school administrators meant a standard response protocol was not needed.

An investigation into the student and the firearm is ongoing.

"Please talk to your student and remind them how important it is when they 'see something, to say something," wrote Barth.