Firefighters, smoke seen at University Mall in Orem

OREM, Utah — Smoke could be seen billowing from the roof of the University Mall in Orem on Thursday, although it's currently unknown whether a fire is the cause.

Firefighter crews responded to the mall and were spotted working on the roof where the smoke was seen.

A witness told FOX 13 News that welding inside the mall sparked a fire on some nearby foam. Fire officials have yet to confirm the witness' account or given a reason for the smoke.

It's not known if the mall was evacuated or if anyone was injured during the incident.

