Fires cause power outages for thousands in 2 Utah communities

HERRIMAN, Utah — At least two significant power outages Sunday in the state of Utah were caused by brush fires.

Rocky Mountain Power said they temporarily cut the power to the two areas — in Herriman and Moroni — in order to prevent any further damage from the fires.

First, Unified Fire Authority crews responded to a fire in Herriman near 7200 West and Main Street. Officials said it was caused by downed power lines around 9:30 a.m.

As the fire grew, it threatened one nearby house. Firefighters were able to extinguish it before it reached the home, however. Nobody was injured.

RMP said the fire was near the Herriman substation, so the company performed a "de-energization" of four circuits in order to prevent damage. This caused a power outage to around 5,900 customers in the area.

The power was back on shortly after 10 a.m.

Another emergency de-energization was performed in the town of Moroni, Sanpete County. RMP said this was due to a fire in the nearby town of Levan. The company said about 1,300 customers are without power as of Sunday afternoon. They estimate power to be restored by 11:30 p.m.